Bernard "Bernie" William Grozine
Savannah, GA
Bernard "Bernie" William Grozine, 69, passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children after a heroic battle against pancreatic cancer.
He was born May 6, 1950, in New York, New York, the son of Dr. John and Felice Grozine. Bernie attended the University of Georgia where he met his beloved wife, Sharon. He graduated in 1972 before earning his Master's Degree in History, also from the University of Georgia. He and Sharon were married on November 1, 1975. Savannah became Bernie and his family's forever home in 1986.
Bernie was a devoted, loving, and fiercely loyal husband, father, and grandfather. He was a larger-than-life friend to all, who was always the first to offer a hand. His quick wit and sharp humor will be sorely missed by all.
Bernie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sharon; daughter, Abby Grozine Prussack; son-in-law, Andrew Prussack; son, John Russell Grozine; daughter-in-law, Jessica Grozine; and grandchildren, John "Jack" Westbrook Grozine and Quinn Louise Grozine, all of Atlanta, Georgia.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Peter's Episcopal Church, 3 West Ridge Road, Savannah, Georgia. The Reverend Hunt Priest will officiate. A reception will be held immediately following the service in the church parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416 or Saint Peter's Episcopal Church, 3 West Ridge Road, Savannah, Georgia 31411.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020