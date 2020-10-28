1/1
Bernestine Davis Batts
1959 - 2020
Savannah - Bernestine D. Batts entered in rest on October 22, 2020 at her residence.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Connexion Church, 5411 Skidaway RD, Savannah from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00AM. The interment in Sand Valley AME Church Cemetery, Louisville, GA.

She is survived by her husband: Abram Batts, her children: Talisha Reeves, Bernessa Jackson, Clevon Batts and Abreona Batts; Siblings: Bobby Davis, Mildred Gibbons, Emma Vargas, Cleo Ghant, Charlie Davis, Marvin Davis, Dorothy Randell, Velverdene Davis, Freddie Hill, Joe Hill, Debbie Ruff and Tammie Nelson; 3 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Floral deliveries to Adams Funeral Services, 510 Stephens Ave., Savannah.

Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home, LLC Athens, GA. Savannah Morning News October 28, 2020

Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Connexion Church
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Memories & Condolences
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
