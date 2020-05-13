|
Bernette Lynn Collins
Savannah, GA
Bernette Lynn Collins, 80, passed away Tuesday, Mary 12, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born in Tattnall County, GA and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey B. and Corene Jarriel Lynn, her two children, Robert B. Collins, Jr., and Mary Collins, and her sister, Jeanette Lynn DeLoach.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Robert L. Collins, Sr., brother, Alfred Daniel Lynn (Annette), brother-in-law, Eugene Collins (Jamie), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A family visitation will be held Sunday at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.
A Graveside Service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday at Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Collins, GA.
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 13 to May 15, 2020