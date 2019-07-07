|
|
Bernice Samorodin Luskey, of Savannah, Georgia and a former resident of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 4, 2019. Mrs. Luskey was 95.
A memorial service will be held at 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the Barnett Sanctuary at Congregation Ahavath Sholom - 4050 S. Hulen Street in Fort Worth. She will be laid to rest privately next to her husband, Louis, in Ahavath Sholom Cemetery.
Surviving are her children, Dr. Kenneth Luskey and his wife, Shelley, Janice Luskey Miller and her husband, Bruce, Carol Luskey Rosenthal and her husband, Stephen, and Dr. Barry Luskey and his wife, Deborah. Bernice is also survived by her grandchildren, their spouses and children, Randy, Brian and Jackie Luskey, Lindsay and Allison Miller, David and Deborah Rosenthal and Noah, Nina and Nathan Luskey; and her sister, Estelle Samorodin Cohen.
Remembrances: Congregation Agudath Achim - 9 Lee Boulevard, Savannah, Georgia 31405-5707.
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 7, 2019