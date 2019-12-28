|
|
|
Bernice Weinstein
Duluth, GA
Bernice Weinstein, 88 (nee Menchel), beloved wife of Sherman Weinstein, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019, due to cancer related complications, in their home at The Parc of Duluth, GA. Bernice was a long-time docent at the Michael C. Carlos Museum of Antiquities, at Emory University in Atlanta, specializing in Egyptian history and artifacts. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Sonski of Los Angeles, California and Debi Kasman of Lawrenceville, Georgia. She also has four surviving grandchildren, Rachel and Cleo Sonski, and Jesse and Reed Kasman. Bernice was a supporter of the library at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, The Humane Society, and B'nai Brith. Please consider making a donation in her name to carry on her legacy. She is also survived by two brothers, Dr. Robert Menchel of Rochester, New York and Dr. Harold Menchel, DDS of Coral Springs, Florida. Arrangements in Atlanta by Dressler's,770-451-4999.
Savannah Morning News
12/29/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019