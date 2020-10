Good morning! those! was her words! even when you called mom 12;00PM. And she would laugh!

She and i would sing! a duet together at times! Not! just on Sunday's: Come On In My Room" She would cry ! at times! She would sing! in the car when we both traveled together.to Claxton,Ga.

She loved i cream. Mom had a good appetite.

We would set on het porch! she spoke! of right! wrong! toward God.she would say! how God would bless! Mom talked about how she sing! in the choir! who was her pastor.In my conclusion My five! boys! who she always! mention! mother said! takecare! of her five! boys! Well! all five! are still living! God blessed mom to live! to see! them growup! to become! men. And now! mom is at peace! sleep! on take your rest! we love you but God love you best! " Goodmorning! Mom.♝❤❤❤



Della Ball

Friend