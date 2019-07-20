|
Savannah - Bertha Sykes Andrews Bertha Sykes Andrews, 95, was embraced in heaven by her Lord on Wednesday July 17, 2019. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on March 23, 1924 to her parents Jesse and Ella Sykes. Her father affectionately nicknamed her "Heart". Still to this day, she is "Heart" to all relatives and close friends in Virginia. She was a 1942 graduate of John Marshall High School in Richmond. "Heart" met the love of her life, Howard, at a USO dance at Fort Lee, Virginia, where he was stationed with the US Army. After a long deployment with the Americal Division in the South Pacific. World War II ended, and Howard returned to Savannah and they were soon married. Bertha loved the Lord and became a longtime member of Bible Baptist Church in Savannah. She enjoyed sharing her love and friendly smile with everyone. She loved and prayed often for her church family as well as her immediate family. Even in her weariest moments, when she knew she was soon to be with the Lord, she prayed for her family, friends, and those less fortunate, only mentioning herself by thanking God for all of her many blessings. She is predeceased by her husband, Howard Walker Andrews of Savannah, brother William (Willie) Sykes, sister Ilene Fields and stepsisters, Lillian Bottoms and Gladys Kline, all of Virginia. She is survived by her sister Doris Lewis of Richmond, Va. and her three children: daughter, Gale Sego (Lloyd, deceased) of Richmond Hill, Ga., sons, Ronald W. Andrews (Deborah) of Savannah, Ga., and Howard D. Andrews (Gayle) of Richmond Hill, all who cherished her selfless life. Six grandchildren: Alicia Meyer (Phil) and Derek Sego (Kathy) of Watkinsville, Ga; Tommy Andrews (Tracy) of Springfield, Ga, Michael Andrews (Misti) of Guyton, Kelly Andrews of Charleston, SC; Joy Boltz (Matt) of Whitehall, Md., fourteen Great-Grandchildren, eight Great-Great Grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews, all who honor her. Visitation is scheduled for Sunday July 21, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel. The Celebration of Life will be held Monday July 22, 2019 at 11 am at Bible Baptist Church, 4700 Skidaway Rd., with Dr. Herb Hubbard, Pastor Emeritus officiating. Pallbearers will be Grandsons and Great Grandsons. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Bible Baptist Church Building Fund, 4700 Skidaway Road, Savannah, Ga. 31404. Savannah Morning News July 20, 2019
