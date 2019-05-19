|
Bethany Lyn Knoll Hinely, 67, died peacefully at home on May 15, 2019. Bethany was born in Coshocton, Ohio to the late Milton and Nora Jean Knoll. She was also preceded in death by a brother, P. Carlton Knoll, sister, Andrea Knoll, and a grandson, Caleb Ian Lange. She was a graduate of Ohio State University where she received both a B.S. in Education as well as her Masters in Education. She later received a specialty degree in Special Education from Georgia Southern University. She retired as a Special Education Teacher in the Savannah Chatham County Public School System. She is survived by her husband, Joseph E. Hinely, III; son and daughter-in-law, Dustin & Heather Lange; daughter and son-in-law, Robyn & Christopher Cook; step-sons, Brannon Hinley and Joseph Hinely; grandchildren, Cassidy Hayes and her husband, Alex, Ethan Lange, Hannah Boyd, Catherine Boyd, Evan Boyd, Chessa Cook and Sophia Miranda, and Bethany's first great-grandchild is on the way. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may donate in her honor to the Humane Society for greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31406, where Mrs. Hinely volunteered in the Thrift Shop. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 19, 2019