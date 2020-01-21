Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bette Siddall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bette Odom "Cookie" Siddall


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bette Odom "Cookie" Siddall Obituary
Bette "Cookie" Odom Siddall
Savannah
Bette "Cookie" Odom Siddall, 77, of Savannah, Georgia died peacefully on January 19, 2020 at Summer Breeze, comforted by family and her dog, Lucy.
Cookie was born on January 6, 1943 in Savannah, graduated from Jenkins High School and resided in Savannah most of her life. Cookie is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ruth Odom, her father, James Donald Odom, and her loving husband Charles Siddall.
Surviving are her two daughters, Dabny (Michael) Schwarz, Carla (Stuart) McLellan, her son, Eric (Lara) Siddall, and five grandchildren, Taylor Schwarz, Jessica Schwarz, Keller McLellan, Fiona McLellan, Amanda (Michael) Assey, and one great-granddaughter, Addison Assey.
The service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel with a private burial to follow.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now