|
|
Bette "Cookie" Odom Siddall
Savannah
Bette "Cookie" Odom Siddall, 77, of Savannah, Georgia died peacefully on January 19, 2020 at Summer Breeze, comforted by family and her dog, Lucy.
Cookie was born on January 6, 1943 in Savannah, graduated from Jenkins High School and resided in Savannah most of her life. Cookie is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ruth Odom, her father, James Donald Odom, and her loving husband Charles Siddall.
Surviving are her two daughters, Dabny (Michael) Schwarz, Carla (Stuart) McLellan, her son, Eric (Lara) Siddall, and five grandchildren, Taylor Schwarz, Jessica Schwarz, Keller McLellan, Fiona McLellan, Amanda (Michael) Assey, and one great-granddaughter, Addison Assey.
The service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel with a private burial to follow.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020