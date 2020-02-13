|
Bettie Lee Bragg Burns
Garden City, Georgia
Bettie Lee Bragg Burns, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Jerry Don "Tex" Burns, Sr.
A native of Screven County, GA, Bettie was the daughter of James and Corene McMillen Bragg. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Garden City. Bettie loved being with Tex, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking for her family, and enjoyed spending time tending to her plants and flowers.
Survivors include her children, Martha Burns Brown (Tommy), Renee Burns Hancock (Jeff), Donnie Burns (Cheryl), Randy Burns (Cindy), 11 grandchildren, Jonathan Brown, Jeremy Brown, Rebecca Baxley, Sara Harms, Jeffery Hancock, Brandon Hancock, Christian Burns, Brittany Burns, Jordan Burns, Mandy Burns, Brittany Grimm, 13 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, a sister, Mildred Bragg Phelps (Jerry) a Brother in-law Ken Burns (Mary) and other family and friends.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church Garden City.
A service to celebrate the life of Bettie Burns will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the First Baptist Church Garden City with Rev. Randall Frantz officiating. Mrs. Burns will be taken to the church at 10:00 a.m. to lie in state until the hour of the service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to First Baptist Church Garden City Building Fund, 35 Nelson Ave. Garden City, Georgia 31408.
