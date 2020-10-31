Betty Blain Newsome OrvinSavannah, GAOn Sunday, October 25, 2020, Betty Blain Newsome Orvin went home to be with our Lord and Savior. Betty was born in Savannah, Georgia on February 24, 1924, one of seven children of the late Rufus F. Newsome and Mae Cabaniss Newsome.Betty was a graduate of Commercial High School. She retired as a Law Librarian from the Chatham County Courthouse around 1987. Betty would go to the ends of the world to support her three children, four grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter. She was an amazing, strong women who was a 50-year survivor of breast cancer. She loved to serve the Lord through song and sung in her church choirs for over 30 years. She also enjoyed dancing the night away at the historic Johnny Harris Restaurant ball room on Victory Drive. She supported our military by performing for the USO and supporting our troops during World War II. Her passion for all things floral led to decorating the Green Room in the White House for President Jimmy Carter's Inauguration. She loved being part of the Fairway Oaks Garden Club and playing bridge with her late beloved companion, Cal Lavely.Betty is survived by her daughter, Sandra Orvin Sikes and her three grandchildren, Kimberly Newman (Earl), Kelly Scott, and Priscilla Coleman Bivins (Bill). She has seven great grandchildren, Hunter, Chandler, and Blayne Newman, Victoria Scott (Hunter), Parker and Madison Bivins, and Ayden Olivia Coleman. One great-great granddaughter, Ryleigh Scott Weaver. Also surviving are brothers, Rufus F. Newsome, Thomas E. Newsome and sister, Marese N. Giles as well as many nieces and nephews.Betty is preceded by death by her beloved son, Louis E. Orvin III, her beautiful daughter, Judith Orvin Coleman, her great grandson, Richard "Bubba" Coleman, her son-in-law, James Edward Sikes, and three sisters, Elaine N. Fasick, Charmell N. Garrett, and Mary Alsten Newsome Johnson.The family would like to thank the following friends and support system who provided excellent care for Betty through the past several years so she could remain at home with her family: Violet Joyner, Joanne Brand, Cindy Anderson, Home Instead Inc, and Kindred At Home.A Private Graveside Service will be held in Bonaventure Cemetery at a later date.Honorary Pallbearers include Hunter Newman, Chandler Newman, Blayne Newman, Hunter Weaver, Earl Newman, and Bill Bivins.In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Wilmington Island United Methodist Church, 195 Wilmington Island Road, Savannah, Georgia 31410.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at