Betty Burnsed Coursey
Savannah, GA
Betty Burnsed Coursey was born in Savannah, GA to Naomi McElveen Burnsed Donaldson and Lem Grady Burnsed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles Vernon Coursey, Sr.; also 1 sister; and 4 brothers.
Mrs. Coursey was a member of Savannah Progressive Primitive Baptist Church. She taught Bible Study, and was also a Youth Leader with her husband. She was a member of the Sadie Crow, Carrie Akins, and Emma Cowart Circles. She was also a Boy Scout Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Delta Chapter. She received her Early Childhood Education Certificate from Armstrong State College and taught kindergarten for several years. She also worked for Dr. John C. Howard, Sr. as a Receptionist and Dr. J. Robert Logan as an Administrative Assistant.
Survivors include her children, Charles V. Coursey, Jr. and wife Sharon, Cherie Coursey Dekle and husband John L. Dekle, III; three grandchildren, Elisabeth (Andrew), John IV, and Chip; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park, 1600 Wheaton Street, Savannah, GA.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a charity of choice
.
Savannah Morning News
