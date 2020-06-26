Betty Carolyn Morel SanderlinNewington, GABetty Carolyn Morel Sanderlin, age 87, of Newington, peacefully went home Friday, June 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Sanderlin, sister, Janice Porter, brother, Charles Morel, and grandson, Teddy Barton. Betty was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family and was so proud of them. Her favorite memories came from spending time with her loved ones. She also enjoyed reading, music, watching movies, doing puzzles and working in her beautiful garden. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew her. Betty is survived by her sons, William Thomas Sanderlin, Jr. (Cheryl) and Robert Brian Sanderlin (Jennifer); her daughter, Betty Renee Adkins; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Ewen; brother, Bennie Morel, and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Sunday, June 28th from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News06/27/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at