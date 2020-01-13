|
|
Betty Clark
Savannah, Georgia
Betty Jean (Crosby) Clark, 78, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was a lifelong resident of Savannah. She was a member of Heaven Bound Baptist Church where she sang in the choir.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Ross Crosby.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John Roland Clark; children, Rhonda Clinton (John) of Richmond Hill and Derrick Clark of Savannah; mother, Wilma Crosby of Savannah; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister, Shirley May of Savannah; brother, John Crosby of Hoover, AL; along with several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West in Savannah.
Remembrances may be made to Heaven Bound Baptist Church, 1014 Quacco Road, Savannah, GA 31419.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.
Savannah Morning News
01/14/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020