Betty Colleen Cassiday went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Her husband was by her side when she passed away.
Colleen was married to Ken Coe for over thirty-six years. They began dating in 1982 after meeting in a singles group at church and were married in 1984 in Whitefield Square. They were not only husband and wife, but best friends. Colleen was a dynamo, creative and outgoing; Ken, more analytical and reserved. It was a great partnership, and their personalities blended well. They went through the good and tough times together, loving and supporting each other all along the way. The void left by her passing, to him and those who knew and loved her, is huge. She still had so much left to give.
Colleen was born in Enid, OK in 1949, the only daughter of C. E. and Betty J. Cassiday. Being part of a military family, she spent her early years in Oklahoma, Alaska and South Carolina before her family moved to Savannah. Knowing from childhood that she wanted to be a schoolteacher, she continued her education after graduating from Jenkins High School in 1967, earning a B.S. in Education degree from the University of Georgia in 1971 and a Master of Education degree from the University of Missouri in 1976. She later attended Georgia Southern University and earned an Education Specialist degree in 1991.
Colleen spent thirty-four of her thirty-five year career teaching elementary and primary grades in Richmond Hill. She started the gifted education program for Bryan County in the early 1980s. She had a God given ability to teach and a passion for her students to excel and maximize their potential. One former student stated Ms. Cassiday "used any and every way to grab the attention of her students, often going to extremes to make learning fun and interesting." Another said "she instilled in me a motivation to succeed at such an early age," while another told her "you were the most inspirational and molding teacher I had." She emphasized not only mastering the subject matter, but developing creative thinking and problem-solving skills as well as ethical values. Her impact on her students was great, evidenced by many former students that kept in touch with her over the years and thanked her for the positive influences she had on them. Many invited her to their graduations, weddings and baby showers. Some told her that they were striving to teach their own children in the way she taught them. Recognized by students and peers alike, she was honored with multiple teaching awards, including Bryan County Teacher of the Year in 1985 and 2006, the Savannah Morning News Award of Excellence on two occasions, and Who's Who Among America's Teachers.
Colleen was an active member of the Windsor Forest Neighborhood Association and was on its Board of Directors. She worked part-time for a few years as a real estate agent, and could have been a successful interior decorator; she often helped friends to redecorate or reorganize their homes, and her own home clearly showed her decorating style and flair. Colleen was also a dog lover; she and Ken volunteered for many years with the Sav-A-Life Animal Welfare Agency, and they adopted quite a few of its "hard to place" dogs. She was an avid reader and enjoyed line dancing, yoga, and playing board games.
Her personality was vibrant, and her dress was flamboyant, yet classy. She had one speed when awake-fast; she would often leave Ken behind in a store, unable to keep up. But he could always find her by listening for her unmistakable, infectious laugh coming from another aisle, seeing someone she knew seemingly no matter where she went. She cherished time with family, especially enjoying football parties and holiday dinners with brother Mike and wife Elizabeth or "brother" Ted and wife Lois, vacationing with Ken in St. Thomas and Nantucket with "sister" Peggy and husband Dave, and "catching up" long distance with her beloved Aunt Shirley.
Colleen was a believer in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and her faith was evident in how she lived her life. She was an enthusiastic and active member of the Isle of Hope United Methodist Church and the Seekers Sunday school class, always enjoying Sunday worship services and the study of God's word. She was a beautiful person both inside and out. She was kind, loving and giving; a real people person, genuinely interested in and caring for family, friends and acquaintances alike. Even during her time in Hospice Savannah, she made an impact on the staff in the midst of her devastating illness with her "sweet smile" and fighting spirit.
A memorial service will be held at Isle of Hope United Methodist Church on a date to be determined.
In addition to her husband, Kenneth Coe, Colleen leaves behind her brother, Michael D. Cassiday (Elizabeth) of Savannah, GA; aunt, Shirley M. Howerton of Alex, OK; sister-in-law, Peggy Cariseo (Dave) of Vero Beach, FL; brother-in-law R. Ted Coe (Lois) of Savannah; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Colleen's memory to the Isle of Hope United Methodist Church, Missions Fund, 412 Parkersburg Road, Savannah, GA 31406 or Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
