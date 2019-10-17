|
Betty "Liz" Ginn
Port Wentworth, GA
Betty "Liz" Ginn, age 56, of Port Wentworth died Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Mrs. Ginn was born on October 20, 1962 in Savannah, GA, the daughter of the late Marion and Dell Maner. She attended Sol C. Johnson High School and was a volunteer with Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless. She enjoyed gardening, animals and dancing.
Mrs. Ginn is survived by her son, Brian Ginn; sisters, Debra Guerrero and Sandra Hord; brother, Dennis Simpson; and granddaughters, Sophia and Breighlyn.
The family will be receiving friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless, P.O. Box 8936, Savannah, GA 31412.
