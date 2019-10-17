Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Ginn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty "Liz" Ginn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty "Liz" Ginn Obituary
Betty "Liz" Ginn
Port Wentworth, GA
Betty "Liz" Ginn, age 56, of Port Wentworth died Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Mrs. Ginn was born on October 20, 1962 in Savannah, GA, the daughter of the late Marion and Dell Maner. She attended Sol C. Johnson High School and was a volunteer with Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless. She enjoyed gardening, animals and dancing.
Mrs. Ginn is survived by her son, Brian Ginn; sisters, Debra Guerrero and Sandra Hord; brother, Dennis Simpson; and granddaughters, Sophia and Breighlyn.
The family will be receiving friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless, P.O. Box 8936, Savannah, GA 31412.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now