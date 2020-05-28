Betty "Tootsie" Hughes
1942 - 2020
Betty "Tootsie" Hughes
Pembroke
Pembroke- Mrs. Betty "Tootsie" Fanning Hughes, age 78 passed away Tues, May 26, 2020. Private family visitation:12- 2 p.m. Sat, May 30, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Sat, May 30, 2020 at Northside Cemetery. Memorial contributions: Mrs. Ashley Hughes, 742 Providence Church Rd. Lyons, GA 30436
Savannah Morning News

Published in Savannah Morning News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
MAY
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Northside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
