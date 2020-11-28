Betty Jean AcordGuyton, GAMrs. Betty Jean Acord, 76, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home. She was born in Savannah to the late Daniel D. & Lorien Davis Manning. She was a school bus driver for the Chatham County BOE and Effingham County BOE for 28 years. She was a member of Countryside Baptist Church, enjoyed sewing and working with her flowers. Survivors include her husband, Melvin Acord; children, Jeffrey Joseph and Leslie Collins (William); grandchildren, Chelsey Collins, Holly Wilson (Matthew), and Billie Bodiford (Mark); sister, Barbara Strickland (Jim). The graveside funeral and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1st at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens located at 315 Greenwich Road in Savannah with Rev. Patrick O'Tuel officiating. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News11/29/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at