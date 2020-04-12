|
Betty Jean Boyles Barnette
Savannah
Betty Jean Boyles Barnette, 93, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 with her beloved daughter and granddaughter by her side, after a brief illness under the care of her physician of many years, Dr. Mohammad Masroor, whom she had great love and respect for. Mrs. Barnette was a lifelong Savannahnian, born at Mary Telfair Hospital July 15, 1926, to William Mallard Boyles and Ethel Barbour Boyles Lindsey. As a teenager she worked for Star Laundry on Bull Street and then went to work for Union Camp Bag & Paper Company, where she worked for over thirty-three years until her retirement in 1981.
Mrs. Barnette was a member of Bethlehem Chapter #269 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She held many chairs over the years of her membership but her favorite was Chapter Secretary. She also served in Grand Chapter as Grand Port Laurate of Georgia. Mrs. Barnette loved her church, First Baptist Church of the Islands. She especially enjoyed working with the AWANA children and the beautiful music the choir made. She also had a special relationship with her pastor, teacher and shepherd Brooks Cail. A cause very close to her heart was the GR8 Commission Ministries, a Philippine mission based in the Aurora Province, lead by her beloved friend Barry Phillips. When in her 80s she was able to participate in three mission trips to the Aurora Province. She also spent endless hours collecting donations, washing, drying, ironing and sewing clothes all to be sent to the Philippines to help fulfill the Great Commission of spreading the message of Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Talmage Barnette, Sr., sons, William (Billy) James Barnette, Robert T. (Bobby) Barnette, Jr., and sisters, Lillian E. Sharpe and Nora E. Bell.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jean Barnette Hughes (Corky), granddaughter, Kristina Danielle Barnette (Nick), grandsons, Robert T. Barnette, III (Tanya), Marc E. Barnette (Cindy), Michael A. Barnette (Caycee); daughter-in-law, Belinda Barnette, and sister, Marylee F. Steele.
The graveside service will be private. However, when the time comes that it is safe to gather again a larger celebration of life memorial service will take place. For now please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com.
In lieu of flowers we ask donations to be sent to GR8 Commission Ministries, Inc. PO Box 8154 Wilson, NC 27893, or to the building fund at First Baptist Church of the Islands, 6613 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah, GA 31410.
Savannah Morning News
04-13-2020
