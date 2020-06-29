Betty Jean Lynch ThomsonSavannah, GABetty Jean Lynch, our beloved Wife, Mom, and Meme, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 28, 2020. She was born on March 18, 1939, to Lee Olen and Dorothy Lynch. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Lee Lynch, and her grandson, Timmy Rubnitz. Betty grew up in Savannah and attended Savannah High School. There she met the love of her life, Tommy Thomson. They were married on July 2, 1955. In 1958, they had a son, Thomas David Thomson, Jr. Their daughter Rene' was born in 1963.Betty had a big heart and was loved by everyone she met. She loved collecting dolls and treasures from her many travels with her family.Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, Thomas David Thomson, Sr., her son Thomas David Thomson, Jr., and his wife, Nancy; her daughter, Cheryl Rene' Thomson Rubnitz; and granddaughters, Heather Rubnitz Willingham (Robbie), Jessica Thomson, and Cherese Waters. She also leaves her sister, Carlotta Jennings, three brothers, Richard, Billy, and Steve Lynch, and many nieces and nephews.Betty Jean will be missed by all and never forgotten.The Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Central Christian Church, 6810 Skidaway Road. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.Burial will be in Bonaventure Cemetery.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at