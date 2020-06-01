Ms. Betty Laury
Tybee Island, GA
We celebrate the life and memory of Ms. Betty Laury whose death occurred Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Savannah Beach Health and Rehab on Tybee Island, GA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be updated. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 2, 2020
Tybee Island, GA
We celebrate the life and memory of Ms. Betty Laury whose death occurred Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Savannah Beach Health and Rehab on Tybee Island, GA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be updated. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 2, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.