The Lord called Mrs. Betty M. Demers home on Tuesday, May 28. Betty was born and raised in Emanuel County. At the age of 21, she moved to California becoming a swimsuit model for the Catalina Swimsuit Company. After modeling for 5 years, she moved to Savannah and worked as a bookkeeper for the Savannah Golf Club. In 1963 she moved with her husband, a member of the U.S. military, to Germany where they lived for 3 years. Upon returning home, she worked for the Doyle Chemical Company until her retirement. In 1995, she and her husband moved to Sandersville, Ga. and in 2009, to Candler County. In 2010 she relocated to Statesboro to live with her daughter, Deborah Lott. Mrs. Demers is preceded in death by her children's father, A.G. Edenfield; husband, Lloyd Demers; daughter, Dianne Edenfield; and two grandchildren, John Lott and Tracy Lott Cowart. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Lott and James B. Warren, Statesboro and Donna and Steve Cobb, Indiana; 6 grandchildren;13 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Marie Anderson, Lexi, GA and several nieces and nephews. Visitation is Thursday 6-8 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors. The funeral service is Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors. Burial is in Lamb's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531 Statesboro, Ga. 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.dealfuneraldirectors.com . Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 30, 2019