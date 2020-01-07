|
Betty McLendon
Springfield, GA
Betty Louise Mosley McLendon, 86, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Betty was born on June 27, 1933 in Savannah, Georgia. She was a Christian and intimately loved Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior. Betty worked as a secretary for the 37th Street School in Savannah and served as a board member for Chatham County BOE. She enjoyed the symphony and entertaining. She was a supporter of the building of the Tybee Island Library. Her greatest joy in life was her loving family and friends. Betty was a friend to all.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Ivan "Mac" T. McLendon, Sr. and son, Ivan "Ron" T. McLendon, Jr.
Survivors include: daughters, Hollis Ginn Stalnaker Blackburn (Docky), Morgan Blume (Gary); brother, Bruce Mosley; grandchildren, Daniel(Kate), Matthew(Amanda) and Benjamin Ginn, Austin(Kim) and Summer Blume, Dax(Brandi) and Travis McLendon; and 13 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Riggs Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020, with a visitation at 5pm and service at 6PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Betty's memory to the Sea Turtle Project c/o Tybee Island Marine Science Center or the Turtle Island Historical Society
