Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riggs Funeral Home
1979 Highway 119 S
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-7047
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty McLendon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty McLendon


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty McLendon Obituary
Betty McLendon
Springfield, GA
Betty Louise Mosley McLendon, 86, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Betty was born on June 27, 1933 in Savannah, Georgia. She was a Christian and intimately loved Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior. Betty worked as a secretary for the 37th Street School in Savannah and served as a board member for Chatham County BOE. She enjoyed the symphony and entertaining. She was a supporter of the building of the Tybee Island Library. Her greatest joy in life was her loving family and friends. Betty was a friend to all.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Ivan "Mac" T. McLendon, Sr. and son, Ivan "Ron" T. McLendon, Jr.
Survivors include: daughters, Hollis Ginn Stalnaker Blackburn (Docky), Morgan Blume (Gary); brother, Bruce Mosley; grandchildren, Daniel(Kate), Matthew(Amanda) and Benjamin Ginn, Austin(Kim) and Summer Blume, Dax(Brandi) and Travis McLendon; and 13 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Riggs Funeral Home on Friday, January 10, 2020, with a visitation at 5pm and service at 6PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Betty's memory to the Sea Turtle Project c/o Tybee Island Marine Science Center or the Turtle Island Historical Society
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -