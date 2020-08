Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Paulette Holten

Savannah, Georgia

Betty Paulette Holten, 73, of Savannah passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Pruitt Health - Seaside in Port Wenthworth.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug 22, 2020 at Central Christian Church, 6810 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31406.

