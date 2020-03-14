Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Betty Sutlive

Betty Sutlive Obituary
Betty Sutlive
Savannah, GA
Betty Sutlive was a woman of strong faith, love, and conviction. She graduated, with honors, from St. Vincent Academy in 1947. Betty was a woman who lovingly raised six children and was deeply passionate and devoted to her husband, Bill. She had a real zest for life. Betty enjoyed cooking for her large family and soon became affectionately, their "personal chef". She tended to her garden with great care, and grew tomatoes and bell peppers most every summer. She was an avid boater and was given the rank of "Admiral" by her loving husband, Bill. She was also a very enthusiastic and animated fan of the Georgia Bulldogs and cheered them on with great gusto. She will be sorely missed. Betty is in heaven now with her mother and best friend.
Betty leaves behind her husband of 67 years, William G. "Bill" Sutlive; son, Billy (Robin); daughters, Kathy, and Lynda Brooks (Gene); sons, Randy (Julie), Craig (Cindy), and Scott (Tammy); 14 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a niece and several nephews.
A memorial service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, at Fox and Weeks Funeral Directors Islands Chapel at 6:00 in the evening. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to Hospice of Savannah.
Savannah Morning News
03/15/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
