Betty W. Reed
Savannah
Betty Jo Wingard Reed, 88, of Savannah, Georgia and widow of Joseph "Joe" William Reed, died Friday afternoon, October 2, 2020, at Buckingham South with her family at her side.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Wingard and the late Angela Edenfield Wingard. Mrs. Reed was of the Baptist faith. She loved spending time with her family, camping, and was an avid reader. Mrs. Reed was a talented seamstress and, in their earlier years, she made clothing for all of her children.
In addition to her husband of 61 years and her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Wingard.
Surviving are three daughters, Angie Major and her husband, George, Debbie Beall and her husband, Mark, and Tammy Reed, all of Savannah, Georgia; seven grandchildren, George "Bo" Major, Jr. and his wife, Laura, Becky Major Thomason and her husband, Chris, Jennifer Romain and her husband, Joshua, Stephen Beall and his wife, Stephanie, Trey Hancock and his wife, Donna, Haley Herrington Glasco and her husband, Chris, and Hannah Herrington and her fiancée, Reed Pigott; six great-grandchildren, Holly Hancock, Joseph Hancock, Leah Hancock, Emma Kate Major, Noah Romain, and Phoebe Romain; one sister, Linda Wingard DeLoach, and nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held at 11 o'clock Monday morning, October 5, 2020, at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by the Reverend Dr. Drew Corbett.
Remembrances: Wounded Warrior Project
– 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256 or the American Cancer Society
– Suite 102, 4849 Paulsen Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-4424.
The family would like to thank Dr. Bud Robertson, Dr. Tim Dougherty, and Rita Slatus and her staff at Buckingham South for their compassionate care during her illness.
.
