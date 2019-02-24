|
WHITEMAN - Bettye Durrence, of Rye, NY died February 8th at the age of 93. Born in Savannah, Bettye became a child star as a dancer and actress. She moved to New York to study at the School of American Ballet and dance on Broadway in several shows. She later attended the Parson's School of Design and enjoyed a 30-year career in the fashion industry.
Survived by daughters Dale (and James) Pinto and Caren (and Pete) Kline, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Bettye Whiteman's life was held at the Rye Presbyterian Church on February 11th and interment will be in Savannah's Bonaventure Cemetery on February 26th.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 24, 2019