Bettye Withers Barnes
Jacksonville, FL
Mrs. Bettye Withers Barnes, age 100, died on July 6, 2020.
Bettye was the daughter of Julia and Clyde Withers of Atlanta, GA. Mrs. Barnes attended Wesleyan College and graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
She married Elbert Randolph Partridge, US Air Force, who died during World War II. As a young widow with two daughters, Julia and Randylyn, Bettye found happiness once again when she married Benjamin Shields Barnes in 1948. With the arrival of two more daughters, Carole and Betsy, they continued to enjoy their life in Atlanta for over 40 years.
In 1976 they moved to Savannah to be close to their daughter, Carole, and her family. Bettye's life was filled with love, friendships and a committed Christian faith. Both Bettye and Ben were very involved at Isle of Hope Methodist Church. Living a life of service was Bettye's greatest priority. She was honored as Wesleyan College's Outstanding Alumnae for Community Service in 2002. Union Mission established the Ben and Bettye Barnes Center for homeless women in recognition of their leadership and longtime service. Ben and Bettye were married for over 67 years and had a beautiful life. Following Ben's death in 2015, Bettye moved to The Windsor Assisted Living Center in Jacksonville, FL.
Bettye is survived by her four daughters Julie Handley of Jacksonville, Rannie French of Columbia, SC, Carole Beason and her husband, Fred of Tybee Island, and Betsy Malcolm and her husband, Geoff, of Atlanta; and her sister, Julie Roland, West Palm Beach, FL. As a grandmother, Bettye took great delight in her ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
The family is grateful to The Windsor, Community Hospice and Quaneisha Fleming for their mother's compassionate care. Due to COVID, the family will gather privately to remember our beloved mother. In celebration of Bettye's life, memorial gifts may be made to Union Mission,120 Fahm Street, Savannah, Georgia 31406
Please visit www.foxandweeks.com
to sign our online guestbook.
Savannah Morning News
07/26/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries