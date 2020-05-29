Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Beulah Edna Kuntz, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in Ellabell, Georgia, on March 26, 1928, to the late William Luther and Vidalia Lewis Greene, she was the baby of ten children and the last to go to her heavenly home. Mrs. Kuntz enjoyed singing, playing the piano, reading the bible and praising the Lord. She was a member of the Hinesville Assembly of God Church and Christian Renewal Church of Brunswick. Mrs. Kuntz had been a resident of Glynn County for the past 10 years, living with her daughter, Marie Jump. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clark W. Kuntz, Sr.; great-grandson, Evan Neal Jump; six brothers, Jennings Greene, Luther Greene, Reverend Joseph "Thomas" Greene, Reverend Harold Greene, Sr., Seaborn Greene and Robert Greene; and three sisters, Lucelle Bell, Margaret Smith and Judy Smith. She is survived by three daughters and one son, Alice Kuntz Hill and husband Don of Taylors, SC, Marie Kuntz Jump and husband Neal of Brunswick, GA, Cheryl Kuntz Brinch and husband Jeff of Flower Mound, TX, Clark W. Kuntz, II of Germany; grandchildren, Bob Ganem of Cleveland, OH, Rebecca Jump Walden and husband James of Brunswick, Robbie Jump and wife Ginger of Brunswick, Amanda Hill Bruce and husband Teddy of Lyman, SC, Jon Hill and wife Bethany of Greer, SC, Kristin Brinch of Lewisville, TX, Michelle Brinch Peachey and husband Robert of McKinney, TX, and Thomas Brinch and wife Lauren of San Antonio, TX; 13 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will begin 11 am on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Gum Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Hinesville with Reverend William Ligon, Sr., and Reverend Mark Linton of Christian Renewal Church of Brunswick officiating. Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at

