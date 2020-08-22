Beverly A. Hern
Port Royal
Beverly A. Hern was born in the Bronx, New York on October 25, 1932 and departed this life on June 15, 2020 due to complications from a debilitating disease.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Yates Brown and her father, James Albert Brown, Sr.
She is survived by her loving son, Edwin Louis Hern, III, her brother, James Albert Brown, Jr., a granddaughter, Janna Nicole Grossie, four great grandchildren and a host of family and dear friends. All of these, she loved and touched deeply.
Beverly was reared in Columbia, South Carolina and Thunderbolt, Georgia. She entered Savannah State College at age 16 and earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English at age 20. She taught high school English and continued teaching throughout her lifetime. She embraced lifelong learning by continuing her education and earned a Masters degree in Education from Cambridge University. She married Edwin Louis Hern Jr., a military officer and accompanied him on his military assignment to Germany. Beverly's command and mastery of the German language afforded her the opportunity to be hired by IBM to teach English to the German IBM employees. Upon the family's return to the United States, in between teaching, she worked in Public Relations for the Girl Scouts of America. She was a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and a 50 year honored member of The Links organization. She worked in several fields of charity including the Savannah Symphony Orchestra and served on the Savannah Jazz Festival committee.
Beverly is a true example of what can be accomplished through tenacity, dedication and hard work and love of family. She will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts.
A memorial service will announced at a future date.
