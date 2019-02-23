Home

Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 777-4473
Beverly Ann Bevington


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Ann Bevington Obituary
Beverly Ann Bevington, 76, of Savannah passed away Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at Thunderbolt Transitional Care and Rehab Center .

Born in East Liverpool, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William Oliver Patterson and Flora Verrea Patterson. She was an artist and received her Bachelors of Fine Art from the University of Pennsylvania. Her extensive journey for art and history included an indelible trip to the emerald and ruby mines in the Afghan mountains.

Survivors include her children, Amy Bevington of Madison WI, Julie Bevington of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Daniel Bevington of Luska, Zambia, Matt Bevington (Vicki) of Littleton Colorado, her 3 grandchildren, Robert Johnson, Grace Link, Phoebe Link, her siblings, Bob Patterson (Joanne) of Rochester, PA and Patricia Patterson, along with her nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. She touched the lives of all who met her sharing her inspiration and unique perspective.www.familiesfirstcare.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 23, 2019
