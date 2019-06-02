Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Beverly Diane Pritchett

Obituary Condolences

Beverly Diane Pritchett Obituary
Beverly Diane Pritchett, 63, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at home with her mother by her side. She was born March 4, 1956 in Savannah and was a resident of North Carolina before moving back home to Savannah to live with her mother. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting, and was of the Episcopal faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Pritchett, and her father, Leonard M. Hendrix.

Surviving are her mother, Anne Bass Hendrix, her brothers, David Hendrix, and Donald Hendrix and his wife Jill, all of Savannah.

A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 2, 2019
