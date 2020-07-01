Beverly Joy Wiley-Harris
Savannah, Georgia
God, in His infinite wisdom and divine love, released Beverly Joy Wiley-Harris from all earthly-limitations and granted her everlasting peace and security on June 28, 2020. For full obituary and service information please see the funeral home website at bakermccullough.com.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.