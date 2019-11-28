|
Beverly Nell Bragg Crapps
Springfield, GA
Beverly Nell Bragg Crapps, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Effingham Care Center on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Beverly graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in 1953 and worked for Drs. Ray Webb, Jesus Cornell, Joseph Ratchford, and Prakash Patel. She was an inspiration to many during her years as a Registered Nurse, helping others throughout the community. Beverly was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church and was involved in many church activities that included teaching Sunday School, the church choir, and the Women's group. She had many hobbies that included sewing, tending to her flowers, and going to the beach.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Hubert G. "Sonny" Crapps; her parents, Willie and Marie Bragg; a sister, Ernestine Bragg Exley; brothers, Wilbur Bragg and Melton Bragg.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Nell) Crapps; daughter, Marianne (Lee) Lancaster; grandchildren, Cobie (Wes) Powell, Casie (Shawn) Lockhart, Spencer (Antonio) Martin Govea, Harleigh (Bubba) Bowers, Kenneth (Sarah) Lancaster, and Steven (Hannah) Lancaster; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister, Ree Lee Exley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Bethel Lutheran Church c/o Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1022, Springfield, GA 31329.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912)754-6421
Savannah Morning News
November 29, 2019
