Beverly Young McQueen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Young McQueen
Savannah, GA
Beverly Young McQueen, age 91, of Savannah passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at a later date under the direction of Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved