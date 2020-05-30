Beverly Young McQueen
Savannah, GA
Beverly Young McQueen, age 91, of Savannah passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at a later date under the direction of Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hodgson Memorial Chapel.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.