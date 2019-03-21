Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Bill Modlin Obituary
Bill Modlin, age of 66, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born on February 4, 1953 in Wilson, North Carolina to Carol W. Modlin and Lucille D. Modlin. Bill graduated from Farmville High School, Farmville, North Carolina and received an Engineering and Physics degree from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina. His love of technology was his passion, along with music and HAM radio. When not pursuing career activities, he liked to fish, cycle, and play guitar.

He is survived by his daughter Kiley Modlin, wife Boom Modlin, his sister and brother-in-law Linda and Barry Raker, his niece Beth Maris, and great-niece Samantha Maris.

Visitation will be held from 5PM - 7PM Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Fox and Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held at 2PM Friday, March 22, 2019 in Bonaventure Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Coastal Amateur Radio Society P.O. Box 308, Tybee Island, GA 31328.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 21, 2019
