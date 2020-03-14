Home

Mrs. Billie H. Jones died Friday, March 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late U.S. Jones, former owner of Trapnell-Jones Funeral Home of Lyons. Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 5-7 PM at Toombs County Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Lyons First Baptist Church at 3:00 PM.
Savannah Morning News
March 15, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
