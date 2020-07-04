Billy Collins
Fleming Island, Florida
Billy Collins, 89 (formerly of Port Wentworth GA) died at home on July 2, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Onnie & Theo Kirby Collins and his sister, Betty Jean Barnard. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beth Collins,
son William Collins (Donna), Carolyn Overstreet (Ronnie) and grandchildren, Marie Collins, Will Collins (Ginger), Christopher Overstreet,
Evan Overstreet (Caitlin). The full obituary may be viewed at www.broadusraines.com
.
Savannah Morning News
July 5, 2020
