Billy Collins
1930 - 2020
Billy Collins
Fleming Island, Florida
Billy Collins, 89 (formerly of Port Wentworth GA) died at home on July 2, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Onnie & Theo Kirby Collins and his sister, Betty Jean Barnard. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beth Collins,
son William Collins (Donna), Carolyn Overstreet (Ronnie) and grandchildren, Marie Collins, Will Collins (Ginger), Christopher Overstreet,
Evan Overstreet (Caitlin). The full obituary may be viewed at
www.broadusraines.com.
Savannah Morning News
July 5, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
904-284-4000
