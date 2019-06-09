Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
(912) 898-0900
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
4605 E Highway 80
Savannah, GA 31410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Frank Thomas


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Frank Thomas Obituary
Celebrating the life and memory of Billy Frank "Bill" Thomas who passed away on June 5, 2019 at home with his daughters by his side.

"Captain Bill" was born on May 29, 1943 in Little Rock, AR; he grew up in Chattanooga, TN before moving home to Savannah. He was an avid boater, who enjoyed days spent on the Mighty Fine, and was a charter member of the Islands Boat Club. He retired in 2006 following many years as a land surveyor with Coastal Surveying of Hilton Head.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Thomas; parents, Frank Sr. and Margaret Thomas; and brother and sister-in-law, Frank Jr. and Marilyn Thomas.

He leaves behind his daughters; Stacie (Dennis) Barrow of Bloomingdale; Tresa (the late Charles) Ladd of Hixson, TN, and Jamie (Sean) Meeks of Lexington, NC; a son, Stephen Purvis (Jeanie) of Hilton Head Island, SC; grandchildren, Casey (Leah) Barrow, Hannah Ladd, Brylie and Bayne Meeks; a great-grandchild: Kinlee Barrow; a sister, Gloria (Doug) Bedingfield of Chattanooga, TN; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Fox &Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Patrick O'Brien officiating.

Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now