Celebrating the life and memory of Billy Frank "Bill" Thomas who passed away on June 5, 2019 at home with his daughters by his side.



"Captain Bill" was born on May 29, 1943 in Little Rock, AR; he grew up in Chattanooga, TN before moving home to Savannah. He was an avid boater, who enjoyed days spent on the Mighty Fine, and was a charter member of the Islands Boat Club. He retired in 2006 following many years as a land surveyor with Coastal Surveying of Hilton Head.



Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Thomas; parents, Frank Sr. and Margaret Thomas; and brother and sister-in-law, Frank Jr. and Marilyn Thomas.



He leaves behind his daughters; Stacie (Dennis) Barrow of Bloomingdale; Tresa (the late Charles) Ladd of Hixson, TN, and Jamie (Sean) Meeks of Lexington, NC; a son, Stephen Purvis (Jeanie) of Hilton Head Island, SC; grandchildren, Casey (Leah) Barrow, Hannah Ladd, Brylie and Bayne Meeks; a great-grandchild: Kinlee Barrow; a sister, Gloria (Doug) Bedingfield of Chattanooga, TN; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Fox &Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Patrick O'Brien officiating.



Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook. Published in Savannah Morning News on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary