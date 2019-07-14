Savannah - Billy G. Estes Billy G. Estes, 89, passed away at his home on July 5, 2019 under the loving care of Debbie Sodansky who cared for him throughout his illness. Billy was born on March 24, 1930 in Phoenix, Arizona to Royal Boyce and Jenny Walters Estes.



On July 3, 1953 Billy married the love of his life, Lillian Leathers, and they were married for 63 years until her death in 2016,



Billy served in the Army for 27 years and retired as a Lt. Colonel.



He was a Chinook and fixed wing pilot and was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. He and his family lived in Japan and Germany and throughout the US. While in the service he obtained a degree in political science with a minor in psychology and upon retirement he obtained another degree in accounting from Armstrong State College. He worked for the City of Savannah as a senior management analyst for ten years. Upon his second retirement, Billy and Lillian traveled extensively and they loved to fish. When home he was an avid golfer, bowler and hunter.



Billy is survived by Deborah (Ray) Fleetwood, Lori (William) Hagin and Kathy (Stan) Fischer as well as four grandchildren, and his sister Fran Warner.



Per Mr. Estes' wishes there will be no services. Savannah Morning News July 14, 2019 Published in Savannah Morning News on July 14, 2019