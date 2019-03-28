Home

Billy Morris Hennessee Obituary
Passed away March 26, 2019 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. Billy was a native of Statesboro but grew up in Richmond Hill where he graduated from high school in 1962. He owned several businesses thought-out his life and was a C.P.A. for 50 years in Savannah and Claxton. Billy was survived by a loving family and many friends who adore him. He was a very kind and generous man who had a great love for his family, friends and animals. SURVIVORS: wife, Margaret C. Hennessee of Daisy; son, Paul Hennessee of Daisy; daughter, Andrea (Jeff) Preston of St. Simons Island; sisters, Gail Greene and Debbie Hennessee; brother, Gary Hennessee Sr. all of Richmondhill; grandchildren, Alex (Ena) Hennessee, Jarrod Preston and Joel Preston; niece, Megan Hennessee; nephews, Gary Hennessee Jr. and Gary Greene. Loyal employee Irene McCray. VISITATION: Saturday, March 30, 2019 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Saturday, March 30, 2019 2:00 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. BURIAL will be at later date. REMEMBRANCE: Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St. Statesboro GA., 30458 or Tommy and Shirley Strickland Cancer Center, One Meadows Parkway, Vidalia, GA., 30474

Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 28, 2019
