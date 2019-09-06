|
Bishop Savannah - Green Bryant, Sr Elder Greene Bryant passed away peacefully Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the tender age of 99, after a bountifully life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, Bishop, and overseer of Bryant Temple Church of the Apostolic faith of the Living God, located in Rincon, Ga. Anointed by God, he was an influential preacher of the divine gospel, according to the scriptures of the Holy Bible. Throughout his many acts on behalf of the Lord, he touched numerous lives and saved an immeasurable amount of souls. He was married to the wondrous and miraculous wife and mother, the late Annie Mae Bryant for 75 years, who proceeded him in death, March 31, 2017. To their union 6 children were born; Tommie Bryant (Shirley), Grace Bryant Goldwire (Ruben), Dr. Eugene Bryant (Dr. Geraldine), Greene Bryant Jr (Dr. Victoria), Lucious Bryant, and Eunice Bryant Williams (Lenard), and they sacrificed countlessly to care for both parents to their terminus.
Viewing Friday, September 6, 2019 1-7PM Smalls Funeral Home, Inc., Chapel. Life Celebration Saturday, September 7, 2019 10:00AM at Greater Emmanuel Tabernacle Church of Christ Holiness Unto The Lord, Inc., 1101 Stiles Ave. Savannah, 31415. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Savannah Morning News September 6, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 6, 2019