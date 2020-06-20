Blake B. Quattlebaum
Savannah, GA
Blake Binford Quattlebaum, husband of Tia Traywick Quattlebaum passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Memorial University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.