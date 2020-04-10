|
|
Bob Franklin Workmon
Savannah, GA
Bob Franklin Workmon, 86, passed away April 7, 2020 in Savannah, GA.
Bob began his professional career as an electronics technician in Savannah, GA, after serving in the USAF 8th Air Force 96th Bomber Squadron (SAC) as a Staff Sergeant and Flight Engineer on B-47 bombers from 1953-1957. He eventually started his own business (Maricom Electronics) with four other partners in the late 1960's; servicing the Ports of Savannah, Charleston and eventually Brunswick, GA. He sold his business and retired in 2001.
Bob attended "Our Lady of Good Hope" Catholic chapel on Isle of Hope, GA. He served as an usher, lecturer and co-leader of the chapel revitalization team. Bob was also an outstanding steward of his community on Isle of Hope, GA; serving as President of "The Isle of Hope Swim Club" for most of the 1970's. He will be most remembered for his infectious laugh and kind heart. He loved his family dearly, and cherished any family get together. He enjoyed his time with his friends at "The Old Farts Club" that met every morning at either Lochs in Sandfly, GA or Larry's in Thunderbolt, GA. He was a model of sacrificial love for all who knew him. He would do almost anything to help his family and friends, and we're so thankful for all of the sacrifices he made for us.
Bob is survived by his beautiful bride, the former Julia McKenzie of Savannah, GA. They were married in 1956. Bob is also survived by one sister Catherine Burkes of Dumas ,TX, Sons: Robert Workmon of Wilmington, NC, Charles (Bud) Workmon and his wife Cathy of Saint Simons, GA, Thomas Workmon of Deer Lodge, MT, Patrick Workmon and his wife Janet of Savannah, GA; Grandchildren: Charles Workmon Jr. and wife Courtney of Indian Land, SC, Andrew Workmon and wife Jackie of Lexington, SC, Christopher Workmon and his wife Brooke of Savannah, GA, Glen, Matthew and Elizabeth Workmon of Savannah, GA, Greg Workmon and his wife Lindsey of Marietta, GA, Ben and Julia Workmon of Winston-Salem, NC; Great Grandchildren: Kate, Lucy, Sam, Ellie, Molly and Joe Workmon of Indian Land, SC, Caroline, Drew, Jake and Charlotte Workmon of Lexington, SC, Ray Workmon of Savannah, GA and lastly Rhett and Susannah Workmon of Marietta, GA.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Bob Workmon, Grandfather of Joseph McKenzie and Gregory James Workmon.
http://fightcf.cff.org/georgia-anf
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020