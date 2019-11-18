|
|
Bob Weitermann
Skidaway Island
Bob Weitermann, 72, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his residence. Bob was born in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, son of Robert E. Weitermann Sr. and Jeannette Long Weitermann.
Bob grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin where he graduated from Abbott Pennings High School. He earned a Bachelor's of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin, and an MBA from Northern Illinois University.
Bob's career was in the chemical industry, spanning over 35 years. Bob worked with several major companies in the Midwest. He and his wife, Dorisanne, both retired in 2005 after living in Long Grove, Illinois and then moved to The Landings at Skidaway Island. Bob was of the Catholic faith and went to both Catholic grade schools and high schools. Bob was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the University of Wisconsin football and basketball teams. Bob enjoyed golf, tennis, reading, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving Bob is his wife of 39 years, Dorisanne.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church.
Remembrances may be made to Brown County Meals on Wheels, 300 South Adams Street, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54301.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019