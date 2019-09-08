Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Bobbi Dickson Obituary
Mrs. Pooler - Bobbi Dickson Mrs. Bobbi Dickson, 83, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born in Covington, VA to the late Lacey H. & Nellie Tittle Loudermilk. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Dickson. She LOVED the Florida Gators, enjoyed both dancing and traveling. She was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed playing in the Savannah Dart League. Her most memorable times were cooking for and spending time with her beloved family. Survivors include her husband, Richard Scanlon; three daughters, Sue Spear (Mitch), Kathy South (David) and Diane Kenny (Robert); grandchildren, Laci Morgan (Chris) and Donnie Wolfe (Kendall); great-grandchildren, Taylor and Trent Morgan; the sons that she never had, Franklin Scanlon and Rookie Ackerman; brother, Sonny Easton; many cousins and extended family. The visitation will be from 12 noon until 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 14th at the funeral home followed by the memorial service at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklanandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444

Savannah Morning News September 8, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 8, 2019
