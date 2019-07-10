|
Savannah - Bobbie McAlum Smith Bobbie McAlum Smith, age 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8th, at her home in Savannah, GA. She was born February 18th, 1927 in Douglas, GA to William and Ruby McAlum. She married Charlie Lee Smith, Jr. on February 3rd, 1945 and they shared 54 loving married years together. She loved God with all of her heart and had a steadfast faith. Her family were her heartstrings. She had a passion for cooking and loved fellowship with family and friends. She had a tender place in her heart for the sick and elderly and served those in need with her time and love. She was a member of Radiant Life Christian Fellowship church for more than 40 years and taught Seniors Bible class for many years. Her love for the Lord was her foundation in life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Lee Smith, Jr. and her son, Charles Michael Smith. She is survived by her two daughters, Hilda Hudak and Suzanne Westcott (Dennis), 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her brother Dudley McAlum (Rose), her sister Joan New (Lewis), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was loved like family by her caregivers Cheryl McQueen, Judy Smart and Frieda Kawasha. In lieu of flowers, suggested donation in her memory can be made to Radiant Life Christian Fellowship church or Hospice Savannah. Visitation will be held at Baker McCullough Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11th from 6-8 PM. Funeral service will be held Friday, July 12th at 11 AM in the chapel of the funeral home with Interment to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Savannah Morning News July 10, 2019
