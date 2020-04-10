Home

Bobby Briggs


1945 - 2020
Bobby Briggs Obituary
Bobby Briggs
Savannah, Ga
Bobby Briggs, 74, of Savannah Georgia passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice Savannah. Born in Augusta, Bobby lived most of his life in Savannah. He was the son of the late Lonnie and Virgie Gregory Briggs.
Bobby was employed by the Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education for 52 years where he was a Lead Electrician in the Maintenance and Operations Department. He loved fishing and playing Softball.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Beverly Henley Briggs, daughter and son-in-law, Angelia and Eddie Ortega; grandsons, Nicholas and Jaden Ortegan, several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A private family burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery and a memorial gathering will be announced at a later time.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
