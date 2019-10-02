Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Bobby C. Murray

Bobby C. Murray Obituary
Bobby C. Murray
Garden City, GA
Mr. Bobby C. Murray, 78, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Waycross, GA to the late Horace C. & Kathleen Sellers Murray. He was a retired iron worker with Iron Worker's Local 709 and had worked at the Master's Golf Tournament for 45 years. He was a member of the Garden City United Methodist Church. He had formerly coached Little League football and baseball in Garden City. He loved playing golf and watching the Braves. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Nease Murray; children, Cary Murray (Donna) and Lisa Murray; grandchildren, Haley, Lexi and Carson Murray; siblings, Jack Murray, Mary Lee (Bo), Joy Stahl (Art), Billy Murray (Carol), Deborah Heddendorf and Keith Murray (DeAnna) as well as a number of nieces and nephews. The visitation will be at the First Baptist Church of Garden City located at 35 Nelson Avenue on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon with the memorial service to follow at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the Garden City United Methodist Church Building Fund, 62 Varnedoe Avenue, Garden City, GA 31408. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
10/03/2019
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
